Maxine Williams, 88, of Superior, Nebraska passed away June 6, 2021 in Deshler.
Maxine was born April 26, 1933 in Guide Rock, NE to Loren and Amy (Hoins) Bailey. Maxine married Lawrence Williams on November 8, 1959.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lawrence on May 31, 2013; infant son Gary, sisters Phyllis (Carl) Hartman and Marian Ferebee and a niece Kathleen “Hartman” (Dwayne) McGinnis.
Survivors include her sons, Stephen (Brenda) Williams of Green, Kansas and Donald (Kandy) Williams of Superior, Nebraska; four granddaughters; five great grandchildren; brother-in-law James Ferebee of Nelson, Nebraska.
Services are scheduled for Thursday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Superior. Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial will be at Guide Rock Cemetery in Guide Rock.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Superior.
