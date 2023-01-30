Hastings, Nebraska, resident Melissa Dawn (Elliott) Kennedy, 54, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings with loved ones at her bedside while battling cancer.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
There will be no viewing or visitation. A book signing will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Melissa’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
