Hastings, Nebraska, resident Melissa Dawn (Elliott) Kennedy, 54, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings with loved ones at her bedside while battling cancer.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

