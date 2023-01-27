Hastings, Nebraska, resident Melissa Dawn (Elliott) Kennedy, 54, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings with loved ones at her bedside while battling cancer.
Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
There will be no viewing or visitation. A book signing will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Melissa’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Melissa was born October 15, 1968, to Michael Henry Elliott and Diana Joyce (Patterson) Powell in Hastings.
Melissa attended Hastings Sr. High School and graduated with the Class of 1987. She married Gary Wayne Kennedy on April 16, 1986.
Melissa worked for the Omaha World-Herald and Hastings Tribune delivering papers for years, then went on to work at The Odyssey Downtown since 2017.
She loved Bingo, working with her class reunion group, family, friends, and her animals.
Melissa was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Lloyd Dale Powell, Jr.; husband, Gary Wayne Kennedy; and great-niece, Emilly Dee Kennedy.
Survivors include her daughter and spouse, Sara and Brent Hassler of Omaha, NE; sons and spouses, Sam Kennedy and Jessica Acevedo of Red Cloud, NE, Sheldon Kennedy of Hastings, Spencer Kennedy and Kenzie Underwood of Hastings; sisters and spouses, Michelle Elliott of Hastings, Melinda and Richard Francis of Hastings, Amanda and Dallas Roberts of Caldwell, ID, Ashley Elliott and Josh Hall of Benton City, WA; brothers and spouses, Shane and Crystal Elliott of Benton City, WA, Cody Elliott of Benton City, WA, Kyle Elliott of Benton City, WA, Clayne Cox and Hadden Evanson of Benton City, WA; brothers-in-law and spouses, Paul and Monica Kennedy of Hastings, Mike and Joanna Kennedy of Hastings, Jeff Kennedy of Hastings, John and Bridget Kennedy of Warsaw, MO; sisters-in-law and spouses, Sheila Kennedy of Hastings, Michelle and James Wilson of N. Richland Hills, TX; grandchildren, Jasmine Hassler of Omaha, Brayden Hassler of Omaha, Devon Summers of Hastings, Houston Acevedo of Red Cloud, Matilda Kennedy of Red Cloud, Titus Hedrick of Lexington, NE, Malachi Hedrick of Lexington; great-grandchild Damain Woods of Hastings; 16 nieces and nephews in Nebraska, 9 in Washington, 2 in Idaho, 2 in Texas, 2 in Missouri, 1 in Florida; 20 great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends.
