Hastings, Nebraska, resident Melissa Dawn (Elliott) Kennedy, 54, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings with loved ones at her bedside while battling cancer.

Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.