Melray F. Jacobsen, 95, of rural Minden, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Visitation is 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Funeral services are 3 p.m. Thursday at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with the Rev. Mark Diehl officiating. Cremation will take place following the service.
Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 4, at the Minden Cemetery. The family request those in attendance please wear a face mask.
A recording of the service will be posted to the funeral home’s Facebook page following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Melray’s honor are kindly suggested to the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell or to the Minden Volunteer Fire Department. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
Melray (L’Heureux) Jacobsen was born on January 25, 1927, to Alfred and Clara (Koch) L’Heureux at home on the farm west of Campbell.
Melray attended Campbell High School and graduated in 1944. She then attended Kearney Normal College and later taught school in Franklin and Webster counties for six years.
She was baptized, confirmed and married into faith at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell. She was proudly a lifetime member of the church and was their oldest member of the congregation at the time of her passing.
Melray married Orval G. Jacobsen on June 8, 1950. They lived and farmed southeast of Minden. They were blessed with six children and were married for 55 years.
She always looked forward to the Snowflake Club monthly meetings for 63 years as well as Ladies Aid at the church.
She did a lot of embroidering, cooking, baking, crafts, playing cards, and she especially enjoyed making memory books for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Melray was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Doral L’Heureux.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Holly (Butch) Cloud of Lebanon, TN, Rhn (Paula) Jacobsen of Franklin, Doral Jacobsen of Minden, Boyd (Melinda) Jacobsen of Grand Island, Una Jacobsen of La Vista, Elsie (Randy) Gladden of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Kathryn Cloud of Nashville, TN, Kelly (Ryan Nelms) Cloud of Weatherford, TX, Jessica (Andy) Goosic of Franklin, Peder Jacobsen of Franklin, George Jacobsen of Grand Island, Jack Gladden and Alex Gladden of San Diego, CA; stepgrandchildren, Mandy, Macey, Mayla, and Marshal Berry of Grand Island; great-grandchildren, Drew (Tana Eddy) Goosic of Republican City, Emma, Ava, Alexa, Audra, and Archer Goosic of Franklin; great-great-grandson, Whit Goosic of Republican City; sister, Sharon (Dale) Frisbie of Tucson, AZ; brother, Harold (Carol) L’Heureux of Lakewood, CA; sister-in-law, Marie (L’Heureux) Carlson of Polk; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
