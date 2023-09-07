Hastings, Nebraska resident Melvin D. “Mel” Bunde, 90, passed to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial with military rites by the Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 11, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.