Hastings, Nebraska resident Melvin D. “Mel” Bunde, 90, passed to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
Mel was born on August 16, 1933, in Hastings, NE to Fred and Ula “Josephine” (Jones) Bunde. He was baptized and later confirmed at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at the age of 12.
Mel attended school through the sixth grade at School District 31 which was located north of Hastings. Mel moved from the farm to Hastings in the seventh grade and graduated from Hastings High School in 1950 at the age of 16.
Mel was a hard-working paperboy in Hastings and won the First Place Carrier Award in the Tribune Subscriber’s Courtesy and Service Contest. Upon graduation, he went to work for Jack and Jill stores.
Mel entered the United States Army at Fort Leonard Wood, MO in 1953. After basic training, he attended the Army Cook School and was then stationed at Ladd Air Force Base in Fairbanks, AK in charge of the mess unit. He was honorably discharged with the rank of E-5 Sergeant. Mel was a proud Veteran. Upon returning to Hastings, he worked again for Jack and Jill/Food Centers and Gambles.
On September 16, 1956, he married Betty Lee Long and shared 68 loving years with her by his side.
Mel joined City National Bank & Trust in 1956 and after 40 years at City National/Heritage Bank, he retired as Senior Vice President and Cashier.
Mel attended Advance Banking School in Lincoln. He was also past President of the Adams County Cancer Society and the Tuberculosis Association. Mel participated in many Red Cross blood drives.
Mel was an active member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He served on the Nebraska State Board of the Lutheran Church, ELCA, in the capacity of Vice Chair of the Board, Assistant Treasurer, Special Funds Treasurer, and the Nebraska Synod Board. Mel also served on the Board of Bethphage Mission at Axtell, NE. Mel was also a member of Kiwanis International for many years.
Betty and Mel moved to Good Samaritan Village in 1995 where he served as Mayor of the Village for two terms and was the last official Mayor of the Village.
Mel volunteered at the Village Diner as a cashier and ran the television camera for the church service broadcasts for over ten years.
In 2015, Mel was presented with the Good Samaritan Village Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award. He also received the National Service Senior Corp Veterans award pin from Governor Pete Ricketts that same year.
Mel enjoyed music, camping, traveling, playing cards, reading, and visiting with friends and family members. He especially cherished his City National Bank/Heritage co-workers, who had since become his lifelong friends, and continued to meet with many of them for coffee weekly until he was no longer able to do so.
Mel had a fun-loving sense of humor, he was always a little ornery and will be very, very missed.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Raymond, Kenneth, Fredrick Junior, Junior’s infant twin brother, and his youngest brother, Rodney.
Survivors include his wife Betty Bunde of Hastings, NE; son Kevin (Fran) Bunde of Oklahoma City, OK; daughter Renae Bunde (and her fur-kids) of Hastings, NE; grandchildren Sabrina (Mike) Bunde-Aguilar of Copperas Cove, TX, Matthew (Joanna) Bunde of Del City, OK, Dante, Patrick, and Rebecca, Travis (Elizabeth) Bunde of Midwest City, OK, Harrisson; his beloved pride and joy, his shih-tzu Sadie; brother-in-law Dennis Long; sister-in-law Sue Bunde; nephews & families Bruce Bunde, Brian Bunde, Brad Bunde, Brent Bunde, Michael Bunde, Bryce Bunde, Jason Long, Jeremy Long; nieces & families Lynette Jensen, Kris Rempe, Marlaina Wilson, Belinda Bunde.
He loved his family and their extended families.
