Melvin Earl Smith Jr. 74 of Harvard, Nebraska passed away Friday June 23, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska with his family by his side.
Melvin was born April 6, 1949 to Melvin Earl Sr. and Ava (Woodward) Smith in Aurora, Nebraska. Melvin went to Harvard Public Schools in 1969.
He was drafted to the United States Marines in 1969. Before leaving to serve his country he married Anna Jean Rollins on September 12th, 1969. To this marriage three children were born. Christy, Marilyn and Bruce.
Melvin was employed with George Brother’s of Sutton for 50 years. While employed there he worked as a truck driver and his last several years there he was a mechanic working on their trucks. George Brother’s was considered his home away from home.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 29th at 2:00 PM at the Harvard United Methodist Church in Harvard, Nebraska with Pastor Dorothy Aspegren officiating. Burial will be at the Harvard Cemetery in Harvard, Nebraska with a luncheon to follow at the Harvard Community room.
The viewing will be Wednesday, June 28th, at the Harvard United Methodist Church with family present from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Arrangements made by Murray Wilson Funeral Directing. Memorials may be given to the family.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Sr, and Ava Smith. His in-laws Royal and Beverly Rollins. HIs son Bruce Smith and his grandson Kyle Smith.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Anna Jean Smith. Daughters Christy and Pat Bieck. Marilyn and Chris Smith. Daughter-in-law Brenda Smith. Grandchildren Ashleigh (Zach), Danita (Cristhian), Shelby (Jose), Devin (Ashley), Isabella (Chance), Destiny (Devin), Makenz (Enrique), Lillian, Alyssa, Oliver and Whitney (Aaron); and 14 Great Grandchildren. He also had numerous family and friends.
The family requests that everyone dress casual for the funeral.
