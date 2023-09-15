Hastings, Nebraska resident Melvin N. “Mel” Reining, 72, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at his home.

Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Monday, September 18, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 19, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 18, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.

Tags