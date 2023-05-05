Hastings, Nebraska, resident Melvin W. Harper, 93, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Benjamin Hanne officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to Sloan Kettering Cancer Research. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.