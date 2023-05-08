Hastings, Nebraska, resident Melvin W. Harper, 93, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Benjamin Hanne officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to Sloan Kettering Cancer Research. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Melvin was born August 12, 1929, in Evergreen Township, KS, to Claude and Florence (Richards) Harper. He graduated from St. Francis High School and attended one year at McCook Community College. Melvin married Bonita (Shay) Reed on November 22, 2003.
Melvin bought Taco Johns in 1973 in Hastings and eventually helped by backing four others to buy Taco Johns.
He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Melvin enjoyed spending his time with his kids, family, and friends, hiking, hunting, and fishing, gardening.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; brother; stepbrother; granddaughter, Pamela Valentine; and first wife, Betty Lepper.
Survivors include his second wife, Bonita Harper; children and spouses Randy and Myrna of Indianola, Marsha and Tom Valentine of Hastings, Dan Harper of Indianola; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, too many to list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.