Melvin “Wayne” Liebst, age 88 of Hemet, CA passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Desert Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church with Father Douglas Daro officiating. Interment will be in Roseland Cemetery. A Visitation will take place from 5-7 pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings. Memorials may be directed to the home of Wayne Liebst, 1898 Pinyon Ct, Hemet, CA, 92545.
Wayne was born on October 21, 1933 in Byron, OK to Kasper W. Liebst and Maxine C. Brown. He grew up in Kansas, attending elementary school in Medicine Lodge, KS. In 1946, the family moved to Roseland, Nebraska, where he attended Roseland High School, graduating in May of 1951. Between 1953-1954, as a young man he taught elementary school at Spring Ranch, Nebraska. He eventually moved to the West Coast, but after a short time in the Hollywood “planet”, decided to move to the East Coast to experience the New York life style. Finally, he found a place to live, to work and be successful in life. He was able to attend classes at New York City College and Hunter College aiming to learn Languages (Spanish and French), English writing and Music, becoming an avid reader, excellent writer and accomplished piano player.
Wayne loved classical music with a passion. On 1965, he was hired by the Sanforized Co. (textiles business), and worked in the division: Cluett, Peabody and Co. Inc., until 1985. After twenty years, it was time to go home and care for the wellbeing of his ailing parents and brother Dwight, whom were living in Hastings, Nebraska.
Wayne was a good man. He was caring, gentle, sociable and loved to share his knowledge of music to whomever may want to learn it. We will miss him.
Wayne is survived by and preceded in death by his family and friends.
