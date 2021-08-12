Shickley, Nebraska resident Merle Joseph Reinsch, 85, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in Sioux City, IA.
Merle was born on November 30, 1935 in Shickley, NE to William and Margaret (Erthum) Reinsch.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Reinsch of Shickley; son, Craig (Lisa) Reinsch of Shickley; daughters, Cheryl (Reggi) Simonsen of Sutton, Catherine Reinsch of Carmel, CA and Charlotte (Andrew) Hansen of Park Rapids, MN; sister, Jeanette Schommer of Lincoln; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sutton with Fr. Michael Zimmer officiating. Rosary will be 10 a.m. Saturday before the service. Visitation will be held Friday from 1 - 8 p.m. with family present from 5 - 7 p.m. at Farmer and Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Shickley, St. Mary Catholic Church in Sutton or Shickley American Legion Post 164. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Farmer and Son Funeral Home of Geneva is caring for the family.
