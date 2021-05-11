Hastings, Nebraska resident Merna Louise Brouillette, 94, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul, NE.
Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Rev. Stefanie Hayes officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Brookefield Park Nursing Home.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Merna was born August 20, 1926, in Cowles, NE to Russell and Lillie (Kudrna) Law. She graduated from Red Cloud High School. Merna married Donald Norman Brouillette on April 4, 1947; he preceded her in death on October 21, 1982. She was a homemaker and worked in the kitchen at Central Community College in Hastings.
Merna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Norman Brouillette; and daughter, Sheryl Lynn.
Survivors include her children, Sue (Rick) DeVere of Lincoln, Jerry Dean Brouillette of Hastings, Steve D. (Carolyn) Brouillette of Hastings; grandchildren, Andrea Brouillette (Mike) Kohmetscher of Grand Island, Amanda Brouillette of Hastings, Alaina Brouillette of Lincoln, Amelia Brouillette of Hastings; great-grandchildren, Blaine Kohmetscher, Kennedi Brouillette, Milah Brouillette, Quinn Kohmetscher.
