Lifetime Adams County, Nebraska resident Merwin A. Fricke, 84, departed this life on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home.
A Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 13, at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church of Hastings or Child Saving, 4545 Dodge Street, Omaha, NE 68132. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Merwin’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
