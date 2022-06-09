Lifetime Adams County, Nebraska resident Merwin A. Fricke, 84, departed this life on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home.
A Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 13, at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church of Hastings or Child Saving, 4545 Dodge Street, Omaha, NE 68132. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Merwin’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Merwin was born January 8, 1938, in Hastings, NE to Alfred and Wilma (Wilson) Fricke. He attended rural grade school and graduated from Blue Hill High School. He was a member of the Blue River Champs 4-H club and was Tribland 4-H king in 1954. He felt that his parents and the leaders he had in 4-H had the most influence on his life. He was an excellent student and earned a scholarship to the university, which he attended for a short time. But farming was in his blood, and he returned to join his father in the family operation. He married his wife Catherine Barnes in 1956. The following year his father died in a tragic farm accident. He then took on the responsibilities and made decisions that would mold his life in the years to follow. Over the years his farm interest grew from a relatively small operation to one of extensive holdings in both Adams and Webster Counties.
Life was complete for him with the arrival of his children, daughter, Julanne, and son, Randall. He guided them through the years, instilling in them the values he had been taught.
He was a member of Hastings First United Methodist Church for over 50 years and Hastings Masonic Chapter 327 for 50 years. He served in the Nebraska National Guard in the late 1950s. While serving his active duty at Fort Belvior, VA he was among those called up to clear snow on the streets of Washington for the inauguration of JFK. Over the years he served on the Ayr School Board, 32 Mile Creek Watershed Board, and Adams County Reorganization Committee. For over 25 years was a top salesman for DeKalb Seed. In 2000 he was honored to receive the Chamber of Commerce Aggies Award. Conservation was always his special interest. He gained recognition for rotational grazing and dam structures built on pasture land in Webster County. He loved Nebraska football and attended most home games for 40 years.
He was born to be a farmer and was dedicated to being a good one all his life. He liked things that were steady and reliable, the seasons, sowing, harvest, calving, and his cattle herd. His love and passion in life was the farm, and he was blessed to remain there and active as long as his health permitted. He truly believed working the soil was as close to God as a man could get. He was a quiet, thoughtful man who had no hobbies other than the path he choose. His greatest joy was his family, and his time spent at the family cabin with them. He enjoyed travel but was happiest at home. He loved cards and was an avid reader. For his sake, we hope Heaven looks a lot like Nebraska.
His rest is well-earned.
Merwin was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers and spouses, William (Jaqueline) Fricke and James (Twila) Fricke.
Survivors include his wife Catherine Fricke – Ayr, NE; daughter Julie Kahler (Randy) – St. Joseph, MO; son Randy Fricke (Robin) – Lee’s Summit, MO; grandchildren, Trevor Kahler (Carlie) – Kansas City, MO, Trenton Kahler (Nikki) – Bellevue, NE, Jessica Fricke – Lakewood, CO, Hanna Fricke – Littleton, CO, Sarah Fricke – Littleton, CO; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.