Michael Allen Blain of Edgar, Nebraska, passed away Monday, January 30, at the Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE.
He was born February 9, 1962, to Dale ‘Dean’ Blain and Sharon Kay Voboril in Red Cloud, NE.
Michael Allen Blain of Edgar, Nebraska, passed away Monday, January 30, at the Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE.
He was born February 9, 1962, to Dale ‘Dean’ Blain and Sharon Kay Voboril in Red Cloud, NE.
Mike grew up in Edgar and graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1980.
During his senior year of high school, Mike worked for Edgar Motor Company and enlisted in the Army in July, 1980.
Mike completed basic training at Fort Ord Army Base, Monterey, California, where he was stationed for two years and trained to be a mechanic.
He was transferred to the Hanau Army base in Germany where he worked on military tanks. Mike took great pride in the work he did on the M1 Abrams Tanks and even more pride in serving his country.
Mike was Honorably discharged from the Army upon completion of his term of service when he transferred to Fort Dix Army Base in New Jersey. He returned to Edgar and worked for Dick’s OK Tire for 4 years.
He then moved to Esbon, Kansas, to work for the Frost Family. Mike began working for the Adams County landfill near Hastings in 2006.
He worked there for 12 years. Mike met the love of his life, Vickie Schoenholz in the fall of 2012.
Mike would leave the landfill in 2018 to work at V & M Lawn Service and Lovegrove Farms.
Mike was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Wallace ‘Bud’ and Ruby Blain of Red Cloud and Edgar and Dorothy Voboril of Esbon.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Dean Blain of Edgar and Sharon Voboril of Hastings; sisters, Shelley (Ernest) Eisenman of Clay Center, Kansas, and Shani (John) Wischmeier of Hastings; aunt, Donna (Charles) Leadabrand of Lebanon, Kansas; uncle, Jerry (Paula) Voboril of Esbon; partner, Vickie Schoenholz; bonus son, Ben (Nicole) Schoeholz and grandchildren, Collin, Mylah, Kaelyn and Korah; bonus daughter, Shannon (Jim) Collier all of Bruning; and many other family friends.
A service for Mike will be held on Friday, March 10, at 2 p.m. at the Ong United Methodist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.