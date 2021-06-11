Michael Alvin Manning, 58, of Campbell, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.
His wishes were to be cremated. There will no service as per his request. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Michael was born on August 7, 1962 to Floyd E. and Phyllis J. (Ellis) Manning in Lincoln, NE. He graduated from high school and had worked in restaurants as a busboy and dishwasher.
He is survived by two brothers, Rodney (Theresa) Manning, Troy, of Pennsylvania, Joseph A. III (Amiee) Samsel of Port Byron, IL; one sister, Tracey Samsel (Deanna Boettcher) of Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents.
