Michael Alvin Manning, 58, of Campbell, Nebraska passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.
Per his request, there will be no service. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Michael was born on August 7, 1962, in Lincoln, NE, the son of Floyd E. and Phyllis J. (Ellis) Manning. He worked in various restaurants throughout his life. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by two brothers, Rodney (Theresa) Manning of Troy, PA, Joseph A. III (Amiee) Samsel of Port Byron, IL; one sister, Tracey Samsel (Deanna Boettcher) of Campbell, NE; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and two cousins.
