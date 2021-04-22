Clay Center, Nebraska, resident Michael A. “Mike” Krause, 64, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home in Clay Center.
Memorial services and a celebration of life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton with Pastor Patti Byrne officiating. Following the services, there will be a reception for family and friends at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Fellowship Hall in Sutton, NE. In honoring his wish to be cremated there will not be visitation or viewing.
The wearing of masks will be optional at the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Clay Center Volunteer Ambulance Squad.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
