Hastings, Nebraska resident Michael C. “Mick” Maggart Sr., 69, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday, September 9, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mick was born on November 1, 1952, in Sioux City, IA to Ivan Maggart and Eileen Bolhoefner. He graduated from Hastings High School and attended Hastings College. Mick married Debra Knephoff and to this union, three children were born, Jennifer, Michael, and Tyler; they later divorced. He married Cynthia Cramer in 1998.
Mick worked as an accomplished carpenter; retiring from Farris Construction Inc. as a project superintendent. He enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, camping, and watching Husker and New England Patriot football.
Mick was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; and step-son, Christopher.
Survivors include his wife Cynthia Maggart; children Jennifer Maggart of Lincoln, NE, Tyler Maggart of Hastings, NE; step-son & spouse Erik & April Cramer of Lincoln, NE; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother Rodney Maggart of Gering, NE.
