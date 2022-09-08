Hastings, Nebraska resident Michael C. “Mick” Maggart Sr., 69, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday, September 9, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.