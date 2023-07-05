Michael Dean Cary, born November 6, 1954, (age 68) passed away surrounded by family in Littleton, Colorado on June 25, 2023.
Mike was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and brought laughter to everyone he knew.
He was a graduate of Hastings High School, class of 1973. He went on to earn an associates degree from Central Community College of Hastings, Nebraska.
Mike moved to Denver in 1975 and worked in the oil and gas industry until he retired in 2020.
Mike was very passionate about photography, NASCAR racing, collecting hats, and his two grandsons.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy; their daughters Allison (Todd), and Rachel (Bobby); his two grandsons, Blake and Connor; younger sister Pam.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norma and Dean Cary.
Memorial services will take place at Horan and McConaty, 5303 E. County Line Road. Centennial, CO 80122 on Friday July 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Sarah Cannon Fund at The American Cancer Society.
