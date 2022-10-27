Hastings, Nebraska resident Michael Dean Kulhanek, 58, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at his home.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 7, at the Plainsman Steakhouse in Juniata. Burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings following the service. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family. In lieu of flowers, cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 1025 Ross Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901.