Hastings, Nebraska resident Michael Dean Kulhanek, 58, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at his home.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 7, at the Plainsman Steakhouse in Juniata. Burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings following the service. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family. In lieu of flowers, cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 1025 Ross Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901.
Michael was born June 5, 1964, in Hastings, NE to George and Carol Kulhanek. He attended Adams Central High School. Michael went to work for his father at Plainsman Construction, he was an excellent worker and took pride in his work.
Michael had an accident when he was 25 which caused him to give up his construction work although he did try to help out as he could. He enjoyed playing pool and cards and watching Nebraska football, and he was a huge fan of the Denver Broncos. Michael loved the Colorado mountains and the Black Hills in South Dakota.
Survivors include his parents, George and Carol Kulhanek; brothers, David Kulhanek, Keith Kulhanek; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
