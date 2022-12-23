Hastings, Nebraska resident Michael Deane “Mike” Hahne, 56, passed away suddenly Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE of congestive heart failure.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 30, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Rev. Larry Harvey officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Mike’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mike was born in Hastings, NE on April 26, 1966, to James and Lois (Matzen) Hahne. Mike graduated from Hastings High School in 1985 where he was a multi-year letterman in football and wrestling. He received a degree from Central Community College. He was a longtime employee at T-L Irrigation and most recently Eaton Corporation.
Mike was an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast. He enjoyed a short ride to work or a long ride to a motorcycle rally. He loved attending rallies with his family. He experienced multiple rallies including Daytona Bike Week in Daytona Beach, FL, Bikes-Blues and BBQ in Fayetteville, AR, the Laughlin River Run in Laughlin, NV, and numerous trips to Sturgis, SD with the last one being in 2021.
Mike was a man of few words with a big smile and a loving heart. We will all miss him dearly.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Vonda Vanmeter Hahne and his mother, Lois Hahne.
Mike is survived by his father, James Hahne of Hastings; brother, Steve Hahne and Cherie of Mission, KS; sister, Kim Hahne and Mike of Omaha; brother, Jeff Hahne and Kristine of Lincoln; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
