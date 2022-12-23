Hastings, Nebraska resident Michael Deane “Mike” Hahne, 56, passed away suddenly Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE of congestive heart failure.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 30, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Rev. Larry Harvey officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover.