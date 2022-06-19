Michael Jon Sheets, the son of Stanley and Ruth (Bomberger) Sheets, was born on August 20, 1951 in Superior, Nebraska.
He passed away on June 17, 2022, at the Emerald Nursing Center at Lincoln at the age of 70 years, 9 months, 28 days.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Ruth, and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Beverly Sheets and their son, James.
He is survived by his children, Laura (Jeff) Weber of Lincoln, NE, Michael (Melissa) Nelson of Grand Island, NE, and Jeffery (MJ) Nelson of Lincoln, NE; five grandchildren, Ethan and Joshua Weber and Skylee, Tycen and Kameron Nelson along with a host of other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, June 22, at 1 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
Memorials may be made to the Superior Auditorium c/o Superior Historic Redevelopment Inc, 450 N Commercial, Superior, NE 68978.
