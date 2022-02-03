Hastings, Nebraska resident Michael L. “Mike” Goerig, 51, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at his home.
A private family burial will be held at a later date. A book signing will be 2-4 p.m. with family present Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mike was born July 5, 1970 in Grand Island, NE to Donald L. Sr. & Gloria J. (Beberniss) Goerig. He grew up in the Grand Island area and graduated from Grand Island High School in 1989. Mike graduated from the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, CA.
Mike served his internship at the Sundance Resort in Provo, UT. He was an executive chef at the Hilton Garden Inn in Emeryville, CA. Mike also worked at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Sunriver Resort in Bend, OR, and various restaurants. He also catered to corporate and private clients in the San Francisco Bay area. After moving back to Nebraska, Mike worked at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria J. Fisher.
Survivors include his father, Donald L. Goerig Sr. of Hastings; siblings & spouse, Donald L. Jr. & Mafe Goerig of Denver, CO, Melissa Hixon of Denver, CO; nieces & nephew, Alex Hester, Nicole Sutton, Reilly Goerig, Haleigh Sutton, Mia Hixon; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
