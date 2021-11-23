Harvard, Nebraska resident Michael L. “Mike” Salyers, 75, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Updated: November 23, 2021 @ 7:15 pm
