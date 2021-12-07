Harvard, Nebraska resident Michael LeRoy “Mike” Salyers, 75, our beloved husband, father, and Papa left our loving arms and walked into the arms of our Heavenly Father on November 20, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 11, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastors Matt Sass and Scott DeWitt officiating. Book signing will be 1-6:30 p.m. Friday with family present 4-6:30 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Mike’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Deanna; brother, Marion; and daughter, Wendy.
He is survived by his wife, Barb; daughter, Lisa (Dave) Krieger of Copper Canyon, TX; daughter, Sarah (Jeff) Jones of Kearney, NE; son-in-law, Jim Pollard of Fairview, TX; grandchildren, Michael (Brittany) Krieger of Breckenridge, CO, Taylor Krieger of Frisco, TX, Charles Pollard of Dallas, TX, Sophia and Tripp Pollard of Fairview, TX, Colin and Addyson Jones of Kearney, NE; one great-grandson, Lincoln Clemmons, of Frisco, TX; and sisters, Susan Schiefelbein, Troy, MO, Sally Fleecs, Hershey, NE, and Beth Fisher, Waco, TX.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.