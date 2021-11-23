Harvard, Nebraska resident Michael L. “Mike” Salyers, 75, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: November 23, 2021 @ 4:12 pm
Harvard, Nebraska resident Michael L. “Mike” Salyers, 75, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.