Hastings, Nebraska, resident Michael “Mike” Gastmann, 68, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 20, at Church of Christ in Hastings with Pastor Russ Dudrey and Pastor Tom Murray officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mike was born June 15, 1954, in Marysville, KS, to Don and Mary (Cooper) Gastmann. He graduated from Kansas State University.
Mike married Kathy Ann Bokern on June 16, 1981.
Mike owned and operated his own pest control business in Hastings for many years. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Mike helped his wife deliver newspapers. He enjoyed spending his time bowling, attending state and national bowling tournaments. Mike was a courageous 18-year survivor of Parkinson’s.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Gastmann; dog, Angel Marie; and cat, Blackie K.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.