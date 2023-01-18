Hastings, Nebraska resident Michael “Mike” Gastmann, 68, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 20, at Church of Christ in Hastings with Pastor Russ Dudrey and Pastor Tom Murray officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.