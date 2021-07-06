Michael Saladino, 75, of Ayr, Nebraska, passed away on July 1, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Grand Island.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr. A luncheon will follow at the Ayr School. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is caring for the family. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Michael Thomas Saladino was born at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings on September 25, 1945. He was the first-born child to Arthur Thomas and Dorothy Ann Saladino of Ayr.
He attended kindergarten through 8th grade at District 53 in Ayr, then moved on to Blue Hill High School where he graduated from in 1963. He joined the Navy in August and served for 3 years.
He eventually built a home on the Saladino home place in Ayr where he spent the rest of his life, enjoying his cats who were his greatest companions, Big Boy and Little Girl. They were his family.
He leaves behind sisters, Jean Marie (Tracy) Thomsen of Maple Falls, WA and JoAnn Clarrissa (Michael) Schell of Bonney Lake, WA; and nephew Jeffrey Brock (Valorie) Robbins, South Prairie WA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Joseph Edward who died at the age of 6 months.
And of course, being of Italian descent, he leaves behind many Saladino cousins in New York and Florida.
He wanted to give thanks to all the great friends he has had throughout his years.
