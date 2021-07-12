Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Michael Thomas Frink, 58, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home in Plano, TX.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan with Father Adam Sughroue officiating. Burial will be at Highland St. Patrick’s Cemetery, rural Adams County. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to American Liver Foundation, Catholic Social Services, or to your local food bank. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Michael was born August 12, 1962, in Hastings, NE to Glenn Thomas and Karen J. (Brittin) Frink. He graduated from Adams Central High School in 1980 and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1984. After graduation, Michael worked for Texas Instruments as a Software Engineer in the Equipment Group of the Department of Defense until 1997. While working at TI Michael also received his Master’s Degree in Software Engineering from the University of Texas in Arlington. Michael then worked for Alcatel until 2003 writing software for the digital switches that were part of the telecom infrastructure. He then went to ACS and later NEC developing software for the 7-11 point of sale. Michael played on the TI softball team for many years. He also enjoyed going on vacation with his friends and going to concerts especially the local music scene. Michael was a lifelong avid reader and also enjoyed late-night tv and movies. Michael was a past member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (Highland) and St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his siblings, Jean (David) Hovorka of Grant, David Frink of Hastings, Paul (Sarah Loskill) Frink of Lincoln, Beth Frink of Lincoln; nieces and nephews, Dan Frink of Hastings, Kaitlyn (Greg) Iburg of Tilden, Dakota (Hannah) Frink of Hastings, Kelsey (Jeff) Kort of Blue Hill, Jordan Frink of Hastings, Luke Hovorka of Grant and 6 great-nieces and nephews.
