Michael Wayne Aspegren, 75, of Harvard, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Lincoln.
Michael was born on February 7, 1948 to Lorraine & Lillian (Larson) Aspegren.
Michael is survived by his wife Dorothy Aspegren; sons John (Merritt) Aspegren, Steve (Kristin) Aspegren; daughters Vicki (Clark) Washburn, Karen (Zeb) Simones, Katie (Chris) Fishler; brothers Tom (Gina) Aspegren, Dave (Pat) Aspegren; sister Christy (Ralph) Klein.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, May 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Harvard. Visitation will be on Thursday at the church with family present from 5-7 p.m. Private family burial will be at will be at Saronville United Methodist Cemetery.
