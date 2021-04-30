Mike Cox, 47, of Ravenna, Nebraska died April 26, 2021 as the result of a vehicle accident near the Iowa border.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, May 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. Pastor Doug Gaunt and Pastor Micah Gaunt officiating. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery Cemetery in Ravenna. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 3 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com.
Mike was born on July 5, 1973 in Hastings, Nebraska. He grew up in Adams and Clay County. He attended Sandy Creek High School where he excelled and lettered in wrestling, graduating in 1991. He attended Kearney State College. He then began his lifelong career in the electrical field where he advanced to Branch Manager of an Industrial Traveling Division.
He was united in marriage to Rachel Pecka on July 22, 2000 at Trinity Lutheran in Cordova, Nebraska. After which the couple moved to Ravenna where they raised their three daughters.
He was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, a Ravenna Booster Board Member, an active member of GEAPS and Skills USA.
Mike enjoyed riding his Harley, buying and selling classic cars, boating with his family, watching his daughters participate in athletics events, assisting his nephews with wrestling, listening to his favorite artist Kid Rock, caring for his dogs and granddogs, watching Husker football, vacationing to Vegas for car auctions and casinos, and making jokes with his family.
He is survived by his wife Rachel Cox; his daughters, Alisa Pecka, Samantha Pecka, and Brooklin Cox; parents, Sandy and Duane Fike; parents-in-law, Dennis Adams and Kerry Adams; his grandparents, Marlyn and Alice Fike; brothers, Jason (April) Todd of Ravenna, Brian (Jackie) Todd of Roseland and Tonia (Daran) Rudnick of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Jason Adams of Pearland, TX; sister-in-law, Tisha (Ron) Cornwall of Bozeman, MT.
Also survived by many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by Lloyd and Darlene Cox, Jim Cox and Rodney Meyer, and beloved pets Maddie and Slick.
