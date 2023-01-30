Mildred Elizabeth (Baetz) Daniels passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Franklin, Nebraska.
Mildred was born March 2, 1930, at the Baetz homestead near Reamsville, Kansas, to Goldie (Gouldie) and Albert Baetz.
She married the love of her life Richard Daniels March 13, 1948, at the Presbyterian Church in Smith Center, Kansas, until his passing in 2008.
To this union six children were born, Helen Marie, Karen Irene, Allen Lynn, Kathy Ann, Lela May, and Terry Eugene.
Mildred’s life centered on her family. Being a farmer’s wife, she helped where ever she was needed, from raising a large garden that she canned for winter, to raising chickens.
At least some of the children dreaded butchering day because it was all hands on deck to help.
Spring was a time of rebirth, plants coming up, garden to be planted, baby calves running in the sunshine, which she enjoyed watching. She called the cattle Richard’s hobbies.
Wheat harvest was a major event which she looked forward to helping. She took meals to the field and drove the loaded trucks to the elevator.
She was always ready to join the children for a fishing trip to the farm pond and coming home with a stringer of fish for Richard to clean after came in from his field work, which Richard didn’t enjoy!
Mildred always loved her dogs through the years, which there have been many. Her current dog is Dolly, a miniature Chihuahua that has been a great companion for her.
Her hands were always busy sewing clothes for her children when they were young and taking up quilting and embroidery work in later years, which she shared with her family.
After moving to Franklin, she started doing adult coloring books and framing pictures to share with others to enjoy.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; daughter, Karen; son-in-law LeRoy Sweet; great-grandson, Joel Sweet; grandson-in-law, Jeremy Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Ilene and Lawrence Booton; brother, Leland Baetz; brother-in-law, Leroy Chamberlain; and sister-in-law, Donita Daniels.
She will be forever remembered by her children, Helen Sweet, Allen and Janna Daniels, Kathy and Wes Walla, May and Bob Platt, Terry and Karen Daniels, son-in-law, Carl Scott; sister, Norma Jo Schriner; sisters-in-law, Joyce Chamberlain and Helen Baetz; brother-in-law, Glen Daniels; seven grandchildren, Scott (Karen) Sweet, Patricia Johnson, Christopher (Celina) Scott, Christina Scott, Travis (Bethany) Daniels, Paden (Amber) Daniels, Wyatt Daniels; ten great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and other family members and friends.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, at the Crossgate Community Church in Franklin with Pastor Kasey Loschen officiating.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Fairview Cemetery in Smith Center.
Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.
Family will be greeting friends and family at Hutchins Funeral home in Franklin from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 31.
