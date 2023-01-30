Mildred Elizabeth (Baetz) Daniels died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at the Arbor Care Center in Franklin, Nebraska.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Crossgate Community Church in Franklin with Pastor Kasey Loschen officiating.
Burial is at Fairview Cemetery in Smith Center, Kan.
Family will be greeting friends and family at Hutchins Funeral home in Franklin from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.
