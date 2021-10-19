Former Clay Center, Nebraska, resident Mildred D. Kounovsky, 97, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Plainview Manor in Plainview.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 22, at the Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center with Pastor Arick Johanson officiating. Interment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 9-11 a.m. at the church in Clay Center.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
Services will be live-streamed through the Clay Center Christian Church YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIiZbzq43lmX1rBk6tGWonA/featured and also their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ClayCenterChristianChurch.
