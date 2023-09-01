Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Mildred (Nowka) Niederhaus, 94, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at her home in San Diego, CA.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 9, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.