Grand Island, Nebraska resident Mildred Svoboda, 94, formerly of Lawrence, Nebraska, passed away August 6, 2021, in Grand Island.
Mildred was a 1945 Lawrence High School graduate and was united in marriage to Tony Svoboda in 1949. Mildred lived in the Lawrence community most of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tony; and brother, Edward Drudik.
Survivors include her children, Bob (Paula) of Lincoln, Ron (Becky) of Hastings and Marlene (Dennis) Hilderbrand of Grand Island; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; other relatives and a host of friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, August 11, at 10:30 a.m. with rosary recited at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial is at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence. Memorials may be made to Lawrence Community Center.
Klawitter-Price Funeral Home of Nelson is caring for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.