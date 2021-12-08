Hastings, Nebraska resident Miles Joseph “Mick” Doyle, 73, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at his home.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 11, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Red Cloud Cemetery in Red Cloud. Book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Mick’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mick was born June 22, 1948, in Hastings, NE to William & Norma (Havel) Doyle. He graduated from St. Cecilia High School in 1966 and attended Central Community College in Hastings. Mick worked at Dutton-Lainson Company as a department supervisor.
Mick was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Pheasants Forever. He coached the trap shooting team at Hastings College for many years and Republican Valley Jr./Sr. High School trap team. Mick was very active in shooting sports and an avid bird hunter.
Mick was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jean Clark.
Survivors include his cousins and spouses, Boyd and Lois Vance of Red Cloud, Jeff and Lori Vance of Kearney, Spencer and Randi Vance of Ankeny, IA, Teresa and Tom Egli of Nevada, IA; special friend, Lori Trambly of Hastings; nieces, Amy Frame, Tracy Frame and Jeniffer Lewis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.