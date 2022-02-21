Hastings, Nebraska resident Milford D. Hancock, 93, passed away Wednesday February 9, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
No services at this time, graveside at Parkview Cemetery will be at a later date. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation. Condolences may be left at www.dewittfuneral.com
Milford was born May 17, 1928, in Cowles, Nebraska, the son of Guy and Myrtle (Smith) Hancock. He served both in the United States Navy and then the United States Air Force from 1948-1954. Milford was a Real Estate Agent, a career for which he retired from. He was a car guy, he enjoyed buying, rebuilding and selling cars.
Milford is survived by his daughters, Judy (Richard IV) Ryan of Glen Elder, KS and Catherine Hancock of Belleville, KS; grandchildren, Joseph Piotrowski of Wichita, KS, Jesse Piotrowski of Concordia, KS, and Alyssia Ryan of Hastings; along with great-granddaughter, Keilea.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-daughter, Sherry Torres; and ten siblings.
