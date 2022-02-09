Hastings, Nebraska resident Milford D. Hancock, 93, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
