Hastings, Nebraska resident Morgan Isaac Malesker, 19, left this world in a tragic accident on October 8, 2021.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, October 14, at the Evangelical Free Church in Hastings. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, at Faith Community Tabernacle in Hastings. DeWitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Faith Community Tabernacle.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Morgan left behind a tremendous legacy of service for the Kingdom of God! Morgan was a graduate of both Faith Academy and The Apostolic Bible College and completed a term in Biblical Hebrew Academy.
Morgan worked at Centennial Plastic. He was a licensed minister with The Assemblies of the Lord Jesus Christ who loved, lived and preached the Acts 2:38 message. He loved God and loved people all over the world. He took 2 mission trips to Africa and planned on being a missionary there.
Morgan didn’t know a stranger. He lit up every room he walked in to. He had a magnetic personality which drew people to him. He tried to always make everyone feel as though they were the most important person in the world. He was always encouraging others and pushing them to see their potential.
Morgan is survived by his parents, Codie and DeAnn Malesker; and siblings, Andrew and Emma Malesker.
Morgan wanted to change the world, and he did, he made it a better place.
