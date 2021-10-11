Hastings, Nebraska resident Morgan Malesker, 19, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at Mary Lanning Health Care in Hastings, Nebraska.
Funeral service will be 3:00 pm, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Evangelical Free Church in Hastings. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Faith Community Tabernacle in Hastings, Nebraska. DeWitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Faith Community Tabernacle.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
