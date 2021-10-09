Morgan Malesker Oct 9, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska, resident Morgan Malesker, 19, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Hastings Morgan Malesker Mary Lanning Healthcare Nebraska Cremation Service Funeral Home Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHow a coast crowded with ships, port gridlock and an anchor may have caused Orange County oil spillMan sentenced to 9-10 years for sexual assaultWanted man arrested after standoffOmaha lawyers with Hastings ties to have presence at local office following acquisitionKenesaw's Denkert becomes 56th player in Nebraska to reach 5,000 yards‘Nobody will tell me the truth’: Man’s death pinned on cougar attack; wildlife experts say no wayMan at center of standoff wanted fugitive'No Time to Die' review: Daniel Craig's swan song as James Bond worth the waitMan charged in federal courtCOVID-19 outbreak traced to weekend class reunion events in Hastings Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
