Master Sergeant Richard Allen “Dick” Henderson, 86, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at an assisted living facility in Gladstone, Missouri.
Richard was born February 9, 1937, in Dover, New Jersey, to Allen and Harriet (Winch) Henderson. He attended Dover High School before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1954.
During his military career, Richard served in: Athens, Greece; Enid, Oklahoma; Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; Howard Air Force Base in the Panama Canal Zone; Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Island, Nebraska; Vietnam; and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, receiving numerous promotions and commendations along the way.
After his retirement from active duty, Richard and Ruby were church planters for the Church of the Nazarene in Red Wing, Minnesota; Olathe, Kansas; and Kansas City, Missouri, where he also attended MidAmerica Nazarene College and Nazarene Theological Seminary.
After his graduation, they served as missionaries in Napier, New Zealand, before returning to Yates Center, Kansas, where he was an EMT and pastor.
They settled in Hastings in 1987 where he continued serving the Church as a pastor and a district administrator until his retirement from full-time ministry in 2006.
Through all his travels, Richard was supported by his wife, who faithfully cared for their family.
Over the years, he enjoyed various forms of crafting, bowling with Ruby, and sharing stories of ministry, military, and survival skills.
Richard is survived by his sons, Michael (Elaine) Henderson of Harvard, David Henderson of Hastings, and Mark (Elizabeth) Henderson of Topeka, Kansas; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby; brother, Arthur Leon; sisters, Sharon and Carol; and one great-grandchild.
Memorial and burial services are scheduled for April 8 at 10 a.m. with memorial service at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene and graveside to follow. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
