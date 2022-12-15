Msgr. Ivan Vap, a retired priest of the Diocese of Lincoln, Nebraska, died December 14, 2022.
He was 94 and the Diocese's longest ordained priest — 68 years a priest. He was also the last priest ordained by Bishop Louis B. Kucera.
Ordained in 1954, Father Vap first served as assistant pastor at St. Joseph parish in Fairbury. He was the last surviving member of the first faculty of Pius X High School in Lincoln which opened in 1956.
Father Vap was appointed pastor of St. Mary parish, Davey while he organized and oversaw the construction of Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo in 1963/1964. He served as the first superintendent of Bishop Neumann for the academic year 1963/1964.
Bishop Neumann High School is a central Catholic high school supported by the parishes in Saunders County.
He went on to serve as superintendent of Pius X High School for 17 years from 1964 to 1981. For nine of those years, he was also pastor of Saint Patrick parish in Lincoln. He then was named pastor of Sacred Heart Parish Shelby in 1981.
In 1982, he was appointed pastor of St. Cecilia parish, Hastings and dean of the Hastings Deanery. In 1986, he became the second rector of the Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln, a pastorate he held until 1996.
He was invested as an Honorary Prelate of his Holiness Pope John Paul II with the title of monsignor in 1991.
In 1996, he was appointed pastor of St. Mary Parish, Shickley and St. Joseph Parish in Geneva and dean of the York Deanery. During this time he oversaw the construction of the new St. Joseph Church in Geneva.
He served in many other capacities in the local Church including the Diocesan Building Commission and as State Chaplain for the Nebraska Knights of Columbus.
He retired from the active ministry in 2004 and for many years substituted in many parishes in southern Nebraska.
At the time of his death, he resided at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln. He is survived by a sister, Patricia Manning and nieces and nephews.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 19, by Bishop James Conley, Bishop emeritus Fabian Bruskewitz and priests of the Diocese of Lincoln.
Burial in Calvary Cemetery Lincoln. Memorials to Pius X High School Foundation.
