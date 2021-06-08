Hastings, Nebraska resident Muriel Anna Marie Krull, 95, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at The Heritage-College View Assisted Living & Memory Support in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Muriel, the daughter of Arthur and Mabel (Pfeiffer) Uhrmacher, was born on August 15, 1925 in Hastings. She grew up on a farm southwest of Hastings. Muriel attended elementary school in rural Adams County and graduated from Hastings High School. On February 10, 1946, Muriel was married to Alvin Ray Krull at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where they were lifetime members. They had three children: Dean, Beverly, and Lynette.
After high school, Muriel worked at Farmer Union as a bookkeeper until she married Alvin and became a partner on their farming operation in Clay County. In 1984, Muriel and Alvin retired from farming and moved into Hastings. For the past fourteen years, Muriel has enjoyed her residence and involvement at The Heritage at College View.
Muriel enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, and baking. One of her biggest enjoyments was raising flowers and taking care of landscaping. She was an avid fan of her children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Muriel and Alvin enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. They enjoyed bowling in a league. You could find them at local racetracks cheering on their favorite stock car drivers every Friday and Saturday during the season.
Muriel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin Ray Krull; siblings, Elmer Uhrmacher, Helen Moon, Inez Stumme, Hazel Hueske, and Eddie Uhrmacher; sisters-in-law, Lois Uhrmacher and Ruth Krull; brothers-in-law, Jake Moon, Charles Stumme, Bud Parks, Jim Watts, Kenneth Krull, and Harvey Krull.
Those left to cherish Muriel are her son, Dean (Nancy) Krull; two daughters, Beverly (Joe) Zanski and Lynette (John) Tasich; grandchildren, Ashley (Trevor) Scheil, Mitchell (Hailey) Krull, Melissa (Dan) Laughlin, Nick Tasich, Todd (Amy) Tasich; and great-grandchildren, Graham Scheil, Maxton Scheil, Noemie Scheil, June Krull, Jackson Laughlin, Morgan Laughlin, Charlie Tasich, Clara Tasich, and Collin Tasich.
