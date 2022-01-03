Muriel Follmer, 94, of Nelson, Nebraska passed away December 30, 2021 in Gretna.
Mass of Christian burial is scheduled for Friday, January 7, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior with Rev. Ferdinand Boehme officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday at the Klawitter-Price Funeral Home in Nelson. Rosary will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nelson. Burial will be at Nelson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family.
Klawitter-Price Funeral Home of Nelson is caring for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.