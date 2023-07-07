Hastings, Nebraska, resident Muriel M. (Meyer) Luke, 100 years old, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Church of Christ in Hastings with Russ Dudrey officiating.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 9:03 pm
Hastings, Nebraska, resident Muriel M. (Meyer) Luke, 100 years old, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Church of Christ in Hastings with Russ Dudrey officiating.
Inurnment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials are requested to: Nebraska Youth Camp, Kearney, NE; York College, York, NE; or the Church of Christ, Hastings, NE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.