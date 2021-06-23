Myfanwy Sue (Moore) Knutzen (of rural Edgar, Nebraska), the daughter of Lawrence and Ellen Jane (Wilcox) Moore was born July 17th, 1944 at Edgar, Nebraska. She departed this life on Saturday June 18th, 2021 at Blue Valley Nursing Home in Hebron.
Sue is survived by husband Russell Knutzen of Edgar; sons, Randy and wife Renee of York and Rodney and wife Annalisa Knutzen of Edgar; grandchildren, Matthew Russell of Columbus, Zachary Lawrence and wife Courtney of Wichita, Kansas, Samuel William Knutzen of Altus, Oklahoma, Emilee Jane Knutzen of Lincoln, Wyatt Lynn Knutzen of Edgar and Allyson Reese Knutzen of Edgar; great-grandchildren, Nalia Rose Staub and Kellan Lawrence Knutzen of Wichita, KS; sister, Marilyn Lautenschlager of Hastings; sister-in-laws, Linda Moore of Edgar and Ellen Reichhoff of Omaha.
Memorial services will be held this Friday at 10:30 a.m. June 25, 2021 at the Connect Church in Geneva with Pastor Galen Rasmussen officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Ong Cemetery in Ong. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com.
Williams Funeral Home of Edgar Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.
